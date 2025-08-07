Administration launches Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) District administration Peshawar organised tree planting ceremonies at various locations as part of the "Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 2025" on Thursday.

The campaign aims only to bring about environmental improvement, rather also promote environmentally friendly attitudes among the public by linking Pakistan’s Independence Day with the national spirit of tree planting.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Sarmad Saleem Akram participated in the tree plantation drive at two important locations in this regard.

He planted various types of shade-loving and locally adapted plants in Industrial Estate Hayatabad along with Additional Assistant Commissioner Haseena Khan, Sub-Divisional Forest Officer (SDFO) Abdul Sattar, students and officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC).

On this occasion, DC Sarmad Saleem Akram informed the students about the benefits of tree plantation and said that trees are not only a means of eliminating environmental pollution but also a guarantee of a better future for the coming generations.” We should consider it a national duty and plant trees,” he added.

The deputy commissioner Peshawar also participated in the ongoing tree plantation campaign on the Northern Bypass.

Where, along with the officers of the PDA (Peshawar Development Authority), various types of large and shady trees were planted on the roadside to not only enhance the beauty of the city but also reduce the severity of the weather.

The DC said that district administration’s goal is to plant thousands of trees in all important areas of Peshawar during the monsoon season to make Peshawar green and lush. He said that the protection of every tree is the shared responsibility of all of us.

He especially appreciated the public participation during the ceremony and it was emphasized that all institutions, educational institutions and citizens should play an active role in this campaign.

The District Administration Peshawar has also appealed to the public to promote tree plantation in their homes, offices, educational institutions and neighborhoods.

The relevant institutions have been entrusted with the responsibility of taking care of the plants planted under the tree plantation campaign so that the plants not only grow but also thrive and become useful for future generations.

APP/aqk