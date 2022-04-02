Administrator Karachi takes notice of reported incident of Karachi Zoo

Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday took notice of the incident at Karachi Zoo and directed Senior Director Recreation Mansoor Qazi to inquire and submit a report within 10 days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday took notice of the incident at Karachi Zoo and directed Senior Director Recreation Mansoor Qazi to inquire and submit a report within 10 days.

Zoo Chief Security Officer Suleiman Sajjad Hussain has been immediately

suspended and directed to report to the Municipal Commissioner's

Secretariat, said a statement.

According to the details, some videos of immoral activities in the zoo were

shown on social media and electronic channels of which Administrator

Karachi took immediate notice.

Murtaza Wahab said such incidents are intolerable and strict action will

be taken against zoo employees if they are found involved in such incidents.

He said that the zoo is a place of entertainment and citizens visit with

their families. He directed to tighten security at the zoo and sought

details of the incident from Senior Director Recreation Mansoor Qazi.

"Strict security arrangements should be made in all the parks including

Landhi Korangi Zoo, Safari Park, Hill Park, Bagh Ibn Qasim, Polo Ground,

Frere Hall, Sir Syed Park and Taleemi Bagh so that the citizens along with their families can provide comfort in these parks," he added.

Director Human Resource Management Capt (R) Altaf Sario has issued

formal orders in this regard. Under which the Senior Director Recreation

will conduct a full inquiry into the incident and submit a report to the Administrator Karachi.

Senior Director Recreation Mansoor Qazi has removed the Chief Security

Officer from Karachi Zoo as soon as the orders were received and the

charge of Security Officer has been given to Muhammad Shahid.