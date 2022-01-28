UrduPoint.com

Administrator Warns Strict Action Against Absentees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2022 | 04:52 PM

Administrator warns strict action against absentees

Administrator DMC Korangi Javed ur Rehman Kalhoro on Friday during surprise visit to the Model Zone, checked the attendance of the staffers and said stern disciplinary action will be taken against absentees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC Korangi Javed ur Rehman Kalhoro on Friday during surprise visit to the Model Zone, checked the attendance of the staffers and said stern disciplinary action will be taken against absentees.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure their attendance and also strictly observe the office timing, said a statement.

During the visit, DC had visited workshop and directed the officials concerned to operationalize the workshop to ensure completion of construction and repair work with in stipulated time.

Related Topics

Visit Korangi

Recent Stories

Mulit-billion RUDA project is crucial for the coun ..

Mulit-billion RUDA project is crucial for the country, says PM imran Khan

7 minutes ago
 School head killed, student injured in accident

School head killed, student injured in accident

1 minute ago
 Whale, thought to be injured, stranded on Athens b ..

Whale, thought to be injured, stranded on Athens beach

1 minute ago
 CM Mahmood Khan terms Swat Motorway phase-II mile ..

CM Mahmood Khan terms Swat Motorway phase-II milestone project for sustainable ..

1 minute ago
 Delegation of under training police officers visit ..

Delegation of under training police officers visit CCP Headquarters

12 minutes ago
 Valuables worth Rs 12m looted from house

Valuables worth Rs 12m looted from house

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>