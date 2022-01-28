Administrator warns strict action against absentees

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC Korangi Javed ur Rehman Kalhoro on Friday during surprise visit to the Model Zone, checked the attendance of the staffers and said stern disciplinary action will be taken against absentees.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure their attendance and also strictly observe the office timing, said a statement.

During the visit, DC had visited workshop and directed the officials concerned to operationalize the workshop to ensure completion of construction and repair work with in stipulated time.