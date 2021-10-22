Admission for free E-Rozgaar Training Programme announced

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Admission for free E-Rozgaar Training Programme 2021 has been announced for unemployed youth of Rawalpindi district.

Applications are now open for E-Rozgaar Training Programme 2021 and the youngsters who have completed 16 years education can get registered to become part of the training programme.

The training programme was launched by the Youth Affairs and sports Department government of Punjab in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology board.

The E-Rozgaar Training Programme aims to empower the unemployed youth by giving them training in Free Lancing and different digital skills.

According to a district administration spokesman, a large number of unemployed youth after getting the training are earning their livelihood through free lancing using digital skills.

He informed that the unemployed youth between the age of 16 to 35 years having domicile of Punjab are eligible to get the admission in the course.

