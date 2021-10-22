UrduPoint.com

Admission For Free E-Rozgaar Training Programme Announced

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 05:41 PM

Admission for free E-Rozgaar Training Programme announced

Admission for free E-Rozgaar Training Programme 2021 has been announced for unemployed youth of Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Admission for free E-Rozgaar Training Programme 2021 has been announced for unemployed youth of Rawalpindi district.

Applications are now open for E-Rozgaar Training Programme 2021 and the youngsters who have completed 16 years education can get registered to become part of the training programme.

The training programme was launched by the Youth Affairs and sports Department government of Punjab in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology board.

The E-Rozgaar Training Programme aims to empower the unemployed youth by giving them training in Free Lancing and different digital skills.

According to a district administration spokesman, a large number of unemployed youth after getting the training are earning their livelihood through free lancing using digital skills.

He informed that the unemployed youth between the age of 16 to 35 years having domicile of Punjab are eligible to get the admission in the course.

/395

Related Topics

Technology Sports Education Punjab Rawalpindi Government

Recent Stories

32 'criminals' held, drugs, weapons seized in fais ..

32 'criminals' held, drugs, weapons seized in faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Suspected poacher killed by elephants in South Afr ..

Suspected poacher killed by elephants in South Africa

2 minutes ago
 Fire kills 16 at Russian explosives factory

Fire kills 16 at Russian explosives factory

2 minutes ago
 Australian Paia'aua extends Toulon stay

Australian Paia'aua extends Toulon stay

5 minutes ago
 England to play Covid-delayed India Test in 2022 - ..

England to play Covid-delayed India Test in 2022 - ECB

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Customs seizes Rs 58 bln smuggled goods

Pakistan Customs seizes Rs 58 bln smuggled goods

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.