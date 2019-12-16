UrduPoint.com
AD&SJ Visited District Jail Mianwali; Releases 5 Prisoners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 03:00 PM

AD&SJ visited district jail Mianwali; releases 5 prisoners

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ), Muhammad Iqbal Haral visited district Jail Mianwali and released five prisoners involved in minor cases.

The ADSJ Muhammad Iqbal Haral during his visit on Monday has reviewed different blocks of the Jail and checked food and security arrangements available for the prisoners and appreciated the administration for the provision of quality food.

He also visited the female and children blocks and listen their problems and expressed satisfaction over security and sanitary arrangements.

On this occasion Magistrate Muhammad Majid Ullah Khan, jail Superintendent Mansor Akbar,Deputy Superintendent (Executive) Naveed Ashraf and DS Judicial Tariq Mehmood were along with the Additional Session Judge.

