Adulterated Pesticides Worth About Rs 1.7 Mln Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2023 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The divisional task force during different raids seized adulterated/fake pesticides worth about Rs 1.7 million here on Friday.

Deputy Director Agriculture Pest warning and Quality Control Dr Amir Rasool said that the force arrested six pesticide dealers and handed them over to police.

He said that campaign against adulterated/fake pesticides was in full swing across the division, and elements involved in this illegal practice were being taken to task to ensure availability of adulteration free pesticides to farmers.

