Advisor Asks Tourists To Avoid Visiting Kaghan During Current Rains
Zahid Chanzeb, Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism, Culture and Archeology, has expressed sorrow and concern over the damages caused by heavy rains in the province
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Zahid Chanzeb, Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism, Culture and Archeology, has expressed sorrow and concern over the damages caused by heavy rains in the province.
He has advised the local administration and police to play an active role in helping out and guiding the travelers in the tourist areas and hill stations and urged the tourists to take full care of the SOPs.
Zahid Chanzeb went on a visit to the severely affected Kaghan Valley and Mansehra district to personally assess the situation caused by the prolong rains, where he along with the relevant authorities of local administration, Kaghan Development Authority and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Authority reviewed situation at highways and hotels at various places. He also assessed the arrangements for the tourists there.
He issued an advisory for the tourists to refrain from visiting the Kaghan Valley and traveling along highways in the mountainous areas in general in view of the dangerous situation caused by the rains. He made it clear that heavy rains often turn into natural calamities in the mountain ranges that are beyond human control, so avoiding travel there is the best option.
Similarly, he urged the tourists to check the weather conditions before traveling for tourism and also asked the tourism authority KPCTA to provide all out guidance to the tourists in this regard.
The Tourism Advisor also instructed the authorities to take special measures for ensuring uninterrupted electricity and other facilities including traffic flow on the highways.
