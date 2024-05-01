Advocating for labour right is PPP’s legacy: Nasir Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said on Wednesday that advocating for the rights and dignity of labourers was the political legacy of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that the PPP always believed in and stood in solidarity with labourers.

Regarding the recent meeting between MQM and PPP, Shah stressed the importance of collaborative efforts to address administrative challenges and overcome hurdles collectively.

He said that during the meeting, President Asif Ali Zardari highlighted the imperative of tackling crime rates in the province.