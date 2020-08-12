UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Agencies Intercept Indian Cyber Attacks On Mobiles/gadgets Of Govt Officials/personnel: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

Agencies intercept Indian cyber attacks on mobiles/gadgets of Govt officials/personnel: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Intelligence Agencies have identified a major cyber-attack by Indian Intelligence Agencies involving a range of cyber crimes including deceitful fabrication by hacking personal mobiles and technical gadgets of government officials and military personnel.

The various targets of Hostile Intelligences Agencies were being investigated, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Pakistan Army has further enhanced necessary measures to thwart such activities including action against violators of standing operating procedures (SOPs) on cyber security.

An advisory was also being sent to all government departments and institutions for identifying lapses and enhance respective cyber security measures.

Related Topics

India Army ISPR All Government Hacking

Recent Stories

Bayern Munich academy employee investigated over r ..

13 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday

13 minutes ago

PAF to launch national song 'Mera Junoon' on Indep ..

13 minutes ago

Montenegrin Opposition Criticizes Belarus for 'Per ..

13 minutes ago

Moldovan Gov't Seeks Extra Funds to Help Farmers A ..

19 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 12 Aug 2 ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.