Agencies intercept Indian cyber attacks on mobiles/gadgets of Govt officials/personnel: ISPR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Intelligence Agencies have identified a major cyber-attack by Indian Intelligence Agencies involving a range of cyber crimes including deceitful fabrication by hacking personal mobiles and technical gadgets of government officials and military personnel.

The various targets of Hostile Intelligences Agencies were being investigated, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Pakistan Army has further enhanced necessary measures to thwart such activities including action against violators of standing operating procedures (SOPs) on cyber security.

An advisory was also being sent to all government departments and institutions for identifying lapses and enhance respective cyber security measures.