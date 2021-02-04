Agriculture minister launches farmers' guidebook, 2 mobile apps

The Sindh Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahu here Thursday launched a guide book and two mobile applications for the farmers at a ceremony held at the office of Sindh Agriculture Extension Department

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Sindh Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahu here Thursday launched a guide book and two mobile applications for the farmers at a ceremony held at the office of Sindh Agriculture Extension Department.

Speaking on the occasion the minister said 2 sub-centers of ICT Center Hyderabad, which provides telephonic helpline guidance to the farmers about crop cultivation, had been set up in Mirpurkhas and Larkana districts.

Rahu said through the helpline the department's field assistants guide the farmers about sowing of seeds, spray of pesticides, application of fertilizer, crop harvest, soil testing and irrigation methods.

He added that the guide book would also provide similar help to the farmers.

"We want to further improve the coordination between the field assistants and the farmers in order to achieve better crop cultivation results," the minister said. The Sindh Secretary Agriculture Abdul Raheem Soomro, Director General Hidayatullah Chajro and other officials also spoke on the occasion.