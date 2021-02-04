UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Agriculture Minister Launches Farmers' Guidebook, 2 Mobile Apps

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 08:53 PM

Agriculture minister launches farmers' guidebook, 2 mobile apps

The Sindh Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahu here Thursday launched a guide book and two mobile applications for the farmers at a ceremony held at the office of Sindh Agriculture Extension Department

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Sindh Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahu here Thursday launched a guide book and two mobile applications for the farmers at a ceremony held at the office of Sindh Agriculture Extension Department.

Speaking on the occasion the minister said 2 sub-centers of ICT Center Hyderabad, which provides telephonic helpline guidance to the farmers about crop cultivation, had been set up in Mirpurkhas and Larkana districts.

Rahu said through the helpline the department's field assistants guide the farmers about sowing of seeds, spray of pesticides, application of fertilizer, crop harvest, soil testing and irrigation methods.

He added that the guide book would also provide similar help to the farmers.

"We want to further improve the coordination between the field assistants and the farmers in order to achieve better crop cultivation results," the minister said. The Sindh Secretary Agriculture Abdul Raheem Soomro, Director General Hidayatullah Chajro and other officials also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Mobile Agriculture Guide

Recent Stories

Half of UK Medical Workers Say Public Most to Blam ..

2 minutes ago

Gold prices decrease by Rs650 per tola 04 Feb 2021 ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh govt backing influential electricity thieves ..

3 minutes ago

Opposition's scuffle in NA exposed their immature ..

3 minutes ago

PASSD has demanded for Rs212 mln for next fiscal y ..

3 minutes ago

US Capitol Police Secure COVID-19 Vaccines for All ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.