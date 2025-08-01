Open Menu

Agriculture Team Reviews Village Training Programme

Published August 01, 2025

Agriculture team reviews village training programme

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Director of Agriculture (Extension) Dr Irfanullah Warraich, along with Deputy Director of Agriculture Gujrat Muhammad Athar Latif, visited a farmer training programme, held in village Ikhlas Garh.

The session was organised by Agriculture Officer Muhammad Bilal Qadri to educate local farmers on modern agricultural practices.

During the visit, the officials reviewed training activities and interacted with participating farmers. Dr Warraich appreciated the efforts of the local agriculture department and stressed the need for continued farmer education to enhance productivity and sustainability in the agriculture sector.

