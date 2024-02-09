Ahmed Atiq Anwer wins NA-113 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Candidate Ahmed Atiq Anwer has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-113 Sheikhupura-I by securing 1,19,407 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate Rahat Aman Ullah Bhatti, who bagged 90,872 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 49.88 percent.