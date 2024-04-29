DC Visits BFC
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain visited the business Facilitation Centre
here on Monday.
The DC appreciated performance of the centre and said more quality of services be improved
and it will be constantly monitored.
He said that soon Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif would start visiting the
Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) established in the province.
Later, Zulqarnain also addressed a meeting of local authorities of departments concerned
to solve problems faced by the BFC and issued orders.
