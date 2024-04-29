DC visits BFC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain visited the business Facilitation Centre

here on Monday.

The DC appreciated performance of the centre and said more quality of services be improved

and it will be constantly monitored.

He said that soon Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif would start visiting the

Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) established in the province.

Later, Zulqarnain also addressed a meeting of local authorities of departments concerned

to solve problems faced by the BFC and issued orders.