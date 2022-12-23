AIOU announces schedule for online workshops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced online workshops schedule for Post Graduate, BS, B Ed programs, and Associate degree programs.

Workshops for batch 01 will be held from December 26 to 31, while workshops of batch 2 are scheduled from January 1 to 6 while workshops of batch 3 will be held from January 7 to 12.

These workshops will be conducted online through the university's Aaghi Learning Management System (LMS) portal. Login information (username & password) has been shared with the students and they are instructed to participate in these workshops through the portal.

According to the university, all those students who have not received usernames and passwords have been instructed to contact their nearest AIOU regional office.

It is pertinent to mention here that the university has uploaded a tutorial video on LMS Aaghi portal, which will help students to attend workshops online.

Director General Regional Services, Dr. Malik Tauqir Ahmed Khan has directed the regional directors to provide full guidance to the students and facilitate them.