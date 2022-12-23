UrduPoint.com

AIOU Announces Schedule For Online Workshops

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2022 | 04:30 PM

AIOU announces schedule for online workshops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced online workshops schedule for Post Graduate, BS, B Ed programs, and Associate degree programs.

Workshops for batch 01 will be held from December 26 to 31, while workshops of batch 2 are scheduled from January 1 to 6 while workshops of batch 3 will be held from January 7 to 12.

These workshops will be conducted online through the university's Aaghi Learning Management System (LMS) portal. Login information (username & password) has been shared with the students and they are instructed to participate in these workshops through the portal.

According to the university, all those students who have not received usernames and passwords have been instructed to contact their nearest AIOU regional office.

It is pertinent to mention here that the university has uploaded a tutorial video on LMS Aaghi portal, which will help students to attend workshops online.

Director General Regional Services, Dr. Malik Tauqir Ahmed Khan has directed the regional directors to provide full guidance to the students and facilitate them.

Related Topics

Allama Iqbal Open University January December Post All From

Recent Stories

Reham Khan ties knot with Mirza Bilal

Reham Khan ties knot with Mirza Bilal

27 minutes ago
 JS Bank solves problems as Pakistan’s first bank ..

JS Bank solves problems as Pakistan’s first bank to offer INSTANT cashback on ..

1 hour ago
 Protection of minorities' rights prime responsibil ..

Protection of minorities' rights prime responsibility of Govt: PM

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad

PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian ..

PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian Staff

3 hours ago
 National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised T ..

National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised Two-day International Maritime ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.