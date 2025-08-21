AIOU To Begin ODL Examinations From September 1
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announced its final examinations for Spring Semester 2025 from September 1, covering all Open Distance Learning (ODL) programs from Matric to MA/MSc across the country.
The Controller of Examinations Muhammad Zahid Akhtar Khaki, on Thursday stated that all necessary preparations for the examinations have been completed.
Students’ roll number slips have been uploaded on their CMS portals. Examination centers have also been established nationwide, he said.
Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood has instructed all regional heads to ensure provision of necessary facilities at the centers so that students may appear in their exams in a conducive and peaceful environment.
Recent Stories
Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..
5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme
ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers
DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa
Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..
Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August
‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performance Index’ discusses environ ..
SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases
TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance growth strategy
'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified system to govern students’ prac ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Suspect arrested in injured condition, other escape after R A Bazaar shootout32 seconds ago
-
Barrister Danyal leads anti-dengue campaign37 seconds ago
-
Close call on Srinagar Highway: boy dangling from car window escapes injury40 seconds ago
-
General (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana urges Traffic Police to uphold ethics, duty with commitment42 seconds ago
-
GCWUF leads inter-varsity fashion show44 seconds ago
-
Second Pakistan Sweet Home to open in Kot Addu47 seconds ago
-
Moon sighting for Rabi ul Awwal 1447 AH expected on August 2453 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to enhance high-quality CPEC cooperation10 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding illegal mining11 minutes ago
-
AIOU to begin ODL examinations from September 111 minutes ago
-
District Administration orders stronger measures against dengue spread11 minutes ago
-
Islamic Relief International's Delegation calls on DC, Kohat11 minutes ago