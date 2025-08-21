AIOU to begin ODL examinations from September 1

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announced its final examinations for Spring Semester 2025 from September 1, covering all Open Distance Learning (ODL) programs from Matric to MA/MSc across the country.

The Controller of Examinations Muhammad Zahid Akhtar Khaki, on Thursday stated that all necessary preparations for the examinations have been completed.

Students’ roll number slips have been uploaded on their CMS portals. Examination centers have also been established nationwide, he said.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood has instructed all regional heads to ensure provision of necessary facilities at the centers so that students may appear in their exams in a conducive and peaceful environment.