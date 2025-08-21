Open Menu

Pakistan, Poland Agree To Enhance Cooperation To Provide Employment Opportunities For Pakistanis

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Pakistan, Poland agree to enhance cooperation to provide employment opportunities for Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain met with the Polish Ambassador to Pakistan, Maciej Pisarski.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to enhance cooperation to provide employment opportunities for Pakistanis in Poland.

The federal minister stated that over the past year, Pakistan exported products worth USD 450 million to Poland in the sectors of textiles, leather and sports, said a press release on Thursday.

The Polish ambassador expressed condolences for the loss of life and property due to recent floods in various areas of Pakistan.

He also indicated that there were employment opportunities for Pakistanis in Poland and that stringent measures have been taken to curb illegal immigration.

Poland’s Foreign Minister expected to visit Pakistan in October, during which several Memoranda of Understanding (MoU's) would be signed.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain noted that in one year, 742,000 Pakistanis went abroad for employment and that Pakistan ranks fourth worldwide in exporting its workforce.

He reiterated that strong actions have been taken to prevent illegal immigration. Pilot projects with Korea and Japan to provide employment for Pakistanis were progressing successfully.

