Sargodha Needs Rs. 5bn To Overhaul Sewerage System: SWMC Director

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 03:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Director Sargodha Waste Management Company (SWMC) and District President of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Chaudhry Abdul Razaq Dhilon, said on Thursday that the SWMC is a vital initiative to resolve the city’s chronic infrastructure problems, particularly in sanitation, clean drinking water, and overall urban development.

Speaking to the media, he highlighted that Sargodha’s sewerage system is in a state of severe disrepair, with officials estimating that nearly Rs. 5 billion would be required to replace the entire network.

He noted that the city has already received an initial allocation of more than Rs. 800 million, while efforts are underway to secure the remaining funds from the government.

Dhilon further acknowledged a shortage of sanitation staff in the corporation, adding that steps are being taken to address the issue. He lauded Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for taking “exemplary and practical measures” to facilitate the public and advance development across the province.

