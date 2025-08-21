Gujrat University Syndicate Approves Strategic Plan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 04:10 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The 51st meeting of the University of Gujrat (UoG) syndicate was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zahoor-ul-Haq (TI).
According to a university spokesperson, all syndicate members attended the session, which reviewed academic, administrative, and developmental matters.
The syndicate unanimously approved the university’s strategic plan, which the vice chancellor described as an important step towards future growth and academic excellence.
Dr Zahoor lauded the contributions of members and reaffirmed his commitment to transparent decision-making and collaborative leadership for strengthening the institution.
