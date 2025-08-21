District Administration Orders Stronger Measures Against Dengue Spread
Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2025 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The district administration of Rawalpindi has ordered stronger measures to tackle dengue surge as the authority has shown displeasure over the poor performance.
During a routine but important review meeting regarding dengue measures, the Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema directed the CEO Health to take strict actions against the officials found negligent in discharging their responsibilities. He further directed the health officials for effective measures.
Co-chaired by Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema and MNA Tahira Aurangzeb, the meeting was attended by Senator Nasir Mahmood Butt, MPAs Raja Saghir Ahmad, Tahseen Fawad, former Mayor Sardar Naseem Ahmad, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan.
It was decided to issue a duty roster for parliamentarians as well, to oversee efforts in their respective Constituencies.
The meeting also urged the citizens to prevent water stagnation and support dengue teams.
According to the health department, 5 new cases have been reported during last 24 hours, totalling 51 since Jan 2025.
