DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Illegal Mining

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 04:20 PM

DC chairs meeting regarding illegal mining

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) An important meeting regarding illegal mining on Thursday was held here under the chairmanship of Deputy

Commissioner, Rahimullah Mehsud.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Kohat, Assistant Commissioner Lachi, Additional

Assistant Commissioners, Kohat Police, Minerals Department, Forest

Department and other concerned authorities.

During the meeting, the heads of the concerned departments gave detailed information about the

ongoing illegal mining in the district, its effects and problems.

The deputy commissioner directed all the concerned institutions to take immediate and effective legal action against the

elements involved in the illegal mining, establish a permanent patrol

system at sensitive places and make the public aware that illegal

mining was a punishable offense.

APP/azq/378

