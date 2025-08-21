DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Illegal Mining
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 04:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) An important meeting regarding illegal mining on Thursday was held here under the chairmanship of Deputy
Commissioner, Rahimullah Mehsud.
The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Kohat, Assistant Commissioner Lachi, Additional
Assistant Commissioners, Kohat Police, Minerals Department, Forest
Department and other concerned authorities.
During the meeting, the heads of the concerned departments gave detailed information about the
ongoing illegal mining in the district, its effects and problems.
The deputy commissioner directed all the concerned institutions to take immediate and effective legal action against the
elements involved in the illegal mining, establish a permanent patrol
system at sensitive places and make the public aware that illegal
mining was a punishable offense.
APP/azq/378
