AIOU To Conduct Seminar On Entrepreneurship

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2023 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :A one-day seminar on "How to become an Entrepreneur" would be held on 25th January at Allama Iqbal University (AIOU) and organized by the Office of Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), AIOU.

A business ideas competition will also be launched in the seminar, in which cash prizes will be awarded to five students who come up with the best ideas.

As per details, the first ranked idea will be given a prize of one lac rupees, the second will get 75,000, the third best student will get 50,000, while 15,000 will be awarded to the fourth and fifth positions.

Students are advised to visit www.oric.aiou.edu.pk for registration and more information.

According to Director ORIC, Dr Muhammad Latif Gondal, it is very important to channel the potential of youth into the socio-economic development of the country.

He said that this seminar and business ideas competition is being organized to highlight entrepreneurial potential among the youth. Another objective of this seminar is to aware the talented youth about entrepreneurship and make them job givers instead of job takers.

