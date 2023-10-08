Open Menu

AIOU To Hold Int’l Moot On Islamic Finance

Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) A three-day international conference on Islamic finance will be held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) from November 1 to 3, 2023.

According to the AIOU, national and international Islamic scholars will present their papers on the consequences of interest systems. Renowned economists will shed light on the topic of Islamic banking.

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr.

Nasir Mahmood, will preside over the inaugural session, while Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr. Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi, will be the host. Various panel discussions and working sessions will be held at the conference.

As per the vision of the vice chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, different seminars, conferences, and other educational activities are being organized continuously in the university for the guidance and awareness of the students, and this conference is a continuation of this initiative.

