AIOU to organize convocation in Lahore on April 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The convocation of Allama Iqbal Open University (Punjab chapter) will be organized in Lahore on April 28, 2024.

Minister for Federal education and Professional Training, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will be the chief guest,

said a press release on Wednesday.

Many distinguished guests including vice chancellors of various universities, rectors, renowned journalists and eminent social personalities from Punjab region will attend the convocation.

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof.

Dr Nasir Mahmood and Federal Minister Dr. Khalid Maqbool will confer degrees and gold medals to students who graduated from semester Autumn 2004 to Spring 2022.

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood, has said that 2024 marks the golden jubilee year of AIOU.

To celebrate this milestone, the university has planned a grand celebration, which includes holding of convocation, ceremonies to honour its graduates. This convocation is exclusively for registered students from the Punjab province.