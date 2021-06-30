UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Chief Calls On President Turkish Defence Industries

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 11:30 PM

Air Chief calls on President Turkish Defence Industries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Wednesday called on President of Turkish Defence Industries, Prof. Dr Ismail Demir.

During his interaction with Prof. Dr Ismail Demir, the Air Chief appreciated the Turkish defence production sector which has made unprecedented progress over the last few years, said a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) media release here received.

The Air Chief appreciated the efforts put in by Turkish defence industry for indigenization and modernizing its defence fleet.

He also reiterated his commitment to take Pakistan-Turkey military industry cooperation to new heights by capitalizing on the respective strengths of each side.

Later in the day, the Air Chief also visited Military Electronic Industries of Turkey (ASELSAN) and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI). Commander Turkish Air Force General Hasan Küçükakyüz was also present at TAI.

Related Topics

Pakistan Turkey Progress Media Industry

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves new Board of Dubai Me ..

32 minutes ago

Govt taking care of poor families, providing loan ..

55 seconds ago

Canadian Economy Shrinks in April for First Time i ..

57 seconds ago

Putin's phone-in hit by 'cyberattacks'

27 minutes ago

Hot & dry weather forecast in northern Sindh

27 minutes ago

DC reviews anti dengue arrangements

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.