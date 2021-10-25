Air chief reviews multinational drill 'ACES Meet 2021-2'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Monday visited an operational air base of Pakistan Air Force, and reviewed the ongoing multi-national air exercise "ACES Meet 2021-2".

Pakistan Air Force and Turkish Air Force were actively participating in the exercise, while United Kingdom and Uzbekistan air forces were invited as observers, said a PAF media release.

The aim of exercise is to refine tactics, enhance combat potential of PAF and consolidate interoperability amongst participating air forces in an integrated environment based on perceived operational scenarios.

While addressing the exercise participants, the Air Chief said "ACES Meet is unique as participating air forces bring along a vast experience of combat operations, whether in counter terrorism or composite flying domains.

The existing global security scenario coupled with the evolving dynamics of air warfare, calls for enhanced partnership between Pakistan and Turkey."He further added that with every passing year, Pakistan-Turkey friendship has become stronger. The Exercise ACES Meet 2021-2 involves participation of modern fighter jets and support elements from PAF and TurAF. PAF regularly conducts similar operational exercises with friendly countries to remain abreast of challenges and response strategies in contemporary threat environment.