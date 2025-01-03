Open Menu

AJK Bar Association Slams Proposal For New Electoral Constituencies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2025 | 12:20 AM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The Supreme Court Bar Association of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has expressed strong reservations over a proposal by the Chief Election Commissioner to create new electoral Constituencies in the region.

The association believes the move deviates from constitutional principles and will unnecessarily burden the state's resources.

According to the AJK SCBA's released press release, the proposal is also financially motivated, with the Chief Election Commissioner suggesting that additional constituencies will increase salaries and privileges for public representatives.

However, the association argues that this is not the case, as public representatives already receive generous benefits, including lifelong pensions and unlimited travel allowances.

The AJK SCBA is instead advocating for legislation to cancel the pensions of ex-legislative members and redirect funds towards the welfare of the poor, improving healthcare facilities, and expanding educational opportunities, press release further added.

The association also expressed concerns over the proposal to base constituency divisions on communal lines, rather than adhering to constitutional principles. This move is seen as likely to facilitate the entry of specific individuals into the assembly while undermining the rights of others.

According to press release, the AJK SCBA has urged the government to address pressing issues, including deteriorating infrastructure, inadequate healthcare services, and the absence of basic facilities for the public.

The association has reaffirmed its commitment to upholding constitutional supremacy, the rule of law, and the protection of fundamental human rights.

