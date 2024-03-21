(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The 34th death anniversary of veteran Kashmiri leader and ex-President of Azad Jammu Kashmir, Ghazi-e-Millat Colonel (Retd) Syed Ali Ahmed Shah, was solemnly observed across Azad Jammu Kashmir on Thursday.

As per details, a major ceremony took place at his mausoleum in Mirpur, where dignitaries from various sectors laid floral wreaths and offered Fateha.

Attendees included President Syed Ali Ahmed Shah Memorial Society Syed Nishat Hussain Kazmi, Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz Chaudhry, business community leader Raja Khalid Mahmood Khan, and others.

Quran Khawani was held, and tributes were paid to the departed leader.

A significant number of people visited the mausoleum to offer Fateha and pray for the success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Later, a special ceremony organized by Mirpur University of Science & Technology, Syed Ali Ahmed Shah Memorial Society, and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Cell saw speakers paying glowing tributes to Syed Ali Ahmed Shah for his lifelong dedication to the Kashmir cause.

They emphasized following his footsteps for the liberation of Jammu and Kashmir from Indian subjugation, highlighting the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs and the pressing need for a peaceful resolution in line with international norms and UN resolutions.

APP/ahr/378