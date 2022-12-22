AJK govt approves imposition of 200% of additional taxes on imports, exports of cigarettes

Dec 22 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has approved the imposition of 200% of additional tax on all cigarettes imported and exported within the territorial jurisdiction of the valley.

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) : Dec 22 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has approved the imposition of 200% of additional tax on all cigarettes imported and exported within the territorial jurisdiction of the valley.

The AJK government took the step after Prime Minister of AJK Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan formally approved the imposition of 200% additional tax on all cigarettes imported and exported within the borders of Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday.

The policy would be instrumental in increasing the tax revenue worth billions of rupees in the AJK state exchequer.

In this regard, the AJK Prime Minister's Secretariat has formally written a letter to the Secretary Services and General Administration and the Secretary Inland Revenue Department seeking immediate action and implementation of the directives, according to an official proclamation, issued by the AJK government on Thursday.

In order to review the implementation of the policy guidelines and directives given to various departments, a review meeting of all departments has been summoned in the next week.

The review meeting would be attended by the ministers, officers and community representatives of the relevant departments. It may be recalled here that smoking at public places has been completely banned in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the official proclamation said.

The imposition of additional taxes on imported cigarettes would not only reduce the use of cigarettes but also help to develop a healthy society.