AJK President Advices VC MUST To Complete Pending Development Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2022 | 08:19 PM

AJK President advices VC MUST to complete pending development projects

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, who is also Chancellor of the public-sector universities in Azad Jammu Kashmir, directed the Vice Chancellor of the State-run Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) Brigadier (Retd) Professor Dr. Muhammad Younis Javed to complete the pending projects of the MUST University as soon as possible

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, who is also Chancellor of the public-sector universities in Azad Jammu Kashmir, directed the Vice Chancellor of the State-run Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) Brigadier (Retd) Professor Dr. Muhammad Younis Javed to complete the pending projects of the MUST University as soon as possible.

The president issued these directives to the Vice Chancellor MUST who called on him at Jammu Kashmir house on Monday. The AJK president assured his full cooperation and support to him in accomplishing the pending projects.

While congratulating Prof. Javed on improving the varsity's ranking, the AJK president expressed the hope that the university would maintain its standard and position in the future.

"I myself was very satisfied when I came to Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) that the quality of education in the university is satisfactory", the president said.

Barrister Sultan said that the university's senate meeting would be convened soon in order to sort out all of the pending issues confronted by the varsity.

