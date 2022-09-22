UrduPoint.com

AJK President Seeks From Expatriates To Redouble Efforts In Highlighting Kashmiris' Plight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2022 | 12:10 AM

AJK President seeks from expatriates to redouble efforts in highlighting Kashmiris' plight

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) : Sep 21 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has emphasized upon Kashmiri expatriates to redouble their efforts to highlight Kashmir cause and expose atrocities committed by the Indian forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The AJK President expressed these views while addressing a reception hosted in his honour by a local Kashmir community leader in New Jersey (US) late Tuesday, according to the AJK President office, releasing statement on Wednesday.

The reception ceremony was also addressed by Kashmiri diaspora members including Sardar Imtiaz, Chaudhry Rashid, Mohammad Akhlaq, Dr. Ilyas, Mirzarshed and others.

Highlighting the terrible situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, the President said: "People in Kashmir are struggling for the liberation of their homeland from Indian unlawful occupation.

" Under the given circumstances, he said, there was a dire need that US to play its role in influencing government of India to shun violence over oppressed Kashmiris and implement the UNSC resolutions that guarantee the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people.

The AJK president said that on 24 September Kashmiri diaspora community would gather at capitol hill to lodge a strong protest against the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to draw the world's attention towards the ongoing Indian brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

He said that Kashmiris settled in all across the United States should participate in this demonstration to send a clear message to India that it cannot suppress the Kashmiri people and their passion for freedom by the use of force.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister Protest World Narendra Modi Rashid Jammu Capitol Hill United States Azad Jammu And Kashmir September All From Government

Recent Stories

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

6 hours ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

7 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

7 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

8 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

8 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.