AJK President seeks to uplift quality studies by state-run universities in AJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that quality education is key to sustainable development

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024)

"No nation or society can prosper without education," he said, adding that high-quality education plays a vital role in the development and overall growth of a country.

President Sultan, who is also the chancellor of the state-run universities in AJK, was addressing the 20th syndicate session of the state-run Women University of Bagh Azad Jammu Kashmir, which met under his chairmanship at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Wednesday.

The president said that all universities have to improve their standards and quality of education. Barrister Chaudhry also assured the VC Women University Bagh of his all possible cooperation to improve the quality of education.

The president further said that the University of Bagh should become the bastion of academic excellence and the seat of learning.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor Women University Professor Dr. Abdul Hameed, Former Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi Professor Dr. Saima Hameed, Vice Chancellor Mirpur University of Science and Technology Brigadier Retired Professor Dr. Muhammad Younis Javed, former Vice Chancellor Azad Kashmir University Prof. Dr. Farooq Ahmed, Dean Faculty of Basic Sciences University of Wah Prof. Dr. Uzma Ghazanfar, Secretary Higher Education Zaheeruddin Qureshi, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Raza Bhatti, and others. On this occasion, VC Women University Bagh Professor Dr. Abdul Hameed gave a detailed briefing to the senate members regarding the ongoing development projects and curricular activities at the university.

The participants of the meeting unanimously agreed and approved granting a fifteen percent disparity reduction allowance to all the employees of the university.

