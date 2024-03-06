Open Menu

AJK President Seeks To Uplift Quality Studies By State-run Universities In AJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 11:14 PM

AJK President seeks to uplift quality studies by state-run universities in AJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that quality education is key to sustainable development

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that quality education is key to sustainable development. 

"No nation or society can prosper without education,"  he said, adding that high-quality education plays a vital role in the development and overall growth of a country.

President Sultan, who is also the chancellor of the state-run universities in AJK, was addressing the 20th syndicate session of the state-run Women University of Bagh Azad Jammu Kashmir, which met under his chairmanship at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Wednesday.

The president said that all universities have to improve their standards and quality of education. Barrister Chaudhry also assured the VC Women University Bagh of his all possible cooperation to improve the quality of education.

The president further said that the University of Bagh should become the bastion of academic excellence and the seat of learning.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor Women University Professor Dr. Abdul Hameed, Former Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi Professor Dr. Saima Hameed, Vice Chancellor Mirpur University of Science and Technology Brigadier Retired Professor Dr. Muhammad Younis Javed, former Vice Chancellor Azad Kashmir University Prof. Dr. Farooq Ahmed, Dean Faculty of Basic Sciences University of Wah Prof. Dr. Uzma Ghazanfar, Secretary Higher Education Zaheeruddin Qureshi, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Raza Bhatti, and others. On this occasion, VC Women University Bagh Professor Dr. Abdul Hameed gave a detailed briefing to the senate members regarding the ongoing development projects and curricular activities at the university. 

The participants of the meeting unanimously agreed and approved granting a fifteen percent disparity reduction allowance to all the employees of the university.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Senate Technology Education Jammu Rawalpindi Mirpur Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Fatima Jinnah Women University All

Recent Stories

Key takeaways from the UK budget

Key takeaways from the UK budget

5 minutes ago
 Aawaz Il celebrates achievements of community enga ..

Aawaz Il celebrates achievements of community engagement with experience sharing ..

5 minutes ago
 Inquiry ordered after child dies in mother's womb ..

Inquiry ordered after child dies in mother's womb at hospital

5 minutes ago
 US stocks rise on rate hopes as gold hits record h ..

US stocks rise on rate hopes as gold hits record high

12 minutes ago
 IHC admits petition against PCB chairman's appoint ..

IHC admits petition against PCB chairman's appointment

12 minutes ago
 Egypt secures $5 bn additional loan from IMF as po ..

Egypt secures $5 bn additional loan from IMF as pound plunges

12 minutes ago
Haiti situation 'beyond untenable': UN rights chie ..

Haiti situation 'beyond untenable': UN rights chief

5 minutes ago
 KP Govt releases Rs 39mln for financial assistance ..

KP Govt releases Rs 39mln for financial assistance of rains, snowfall victims

1 hour ago
 PTI attempts to disrupt political stability: Tariq ..

PTI attempts to disrupt political stability: Tariq Fazal

1 hour ago
 NTUF holds Textile Innovation Exhibition

NTUF holds Textile Innovation Exhibition

1 hour ago
 UNOPS, KOICA's water project to benefit over 62 mi ..

UNOPS, KOICA's water project to benefit over 62 million people

1 hour ago
 Attock police apprehends three suspects

Attock police apprehends three suspects

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan