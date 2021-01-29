AJK President to continue raising voice for oppressed Kashmiris in IIOJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir, President, Sardar Masood Khan Friday said that Pakistan and the people of Kashmir, with the support of 10 million strong diaspora community, will continue to raise voice for the rights of oppressed people of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMBAD: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir, President, Sardar Masood Khan Friday said that Pakistan and the people of Kashmir, with the support of 10 million strong diaspora community, will continue to raise voice for the rights of oppressed people of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK).

"The ugly face of the BJP-ruled India stands exposed before the world as our narrative on India and Kashmir have echoed all over the world," Masood said while addressing a seminar on the topic of "Kashmir back to international spotlight: What to do next?" The seminar organized jointly by Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) and the Centre for Peace, Development and Reforms (CPDR) here in the Federal metropolis.

The seminar was also addressed by Chairman Parliamentary Kashmir Committee, Shehryar Afridi, PML-N senior leader, Raja Zafar ul Haq, Member National Assembly, Simmi Bukhari, Prof Zafara Nawaz Jaspal of Quaid- e- Azam University, Syed Muhammad Ali, Executive Director Centre for Peace, Development and Reforms, Ershad Mahmood, Chairman KIIR, Altaf Hussain Wani and other speakers.

Vowing to stand up for the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmiris (IOJK) the President said, "Kashmiris in IIOJK cannot be intimated by the Hindu fascist regime in India.

They have been struggling for over 200 years and braving Indian tyranny for the past 73 years. They will relentlessly continue their struggle till they achieve their desired goal." The Indian government is planning to totally annihilate the Kashmiris but it is destined to fail in its ulterior designs, AJK President said and pledged to alert the international community about what is happening in the occupied territory.

He thanked the British parliamentarians, All Parties Parliamentary Kashmir Group and Friends of Kashmir Groups established by various UK's political parties like Labour Party, Conservative Party. He also expressed his profound gratitude to the European Parliament and the US Congress for initiating debates and conducting hearings on the situation in Kashmir. The State President said that there is also greater awareness on the issue in the far-east and ASEAN parliaments.

Diplomats through Foreign Office will continue to take the issue to diplomatic forums, engage the leadership of the UN, HRC and members of the General Assembly, he said.