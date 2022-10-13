UrduPoint.com

AJK-wide Integrated Sericulture Uplift Plan Launched

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2022 | 12:30 PM

AJK-wide Integrated Sericulture Uplift Plan launched

MURPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) : Oct 13 (APP) ::Under the spirit to encourage the self-helped cottage industry of Sericulture through silkworm rearing by existing and intending farmers in private sector across AJK, the Sericulture Department disbursed Rearing Kits, free of cost, amongst the farmers for silkworm rearing and mulberry plantation during upcoming season.

The State Sericulture Department Chief Syed Ali Asghar Shah distributed the Rearing Kits, comprising latest equipments of different nature, amongst the farmers at simple but impressive ceremonies hosted at various centers of the department in different parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir, Assistant Director Kashif Azad, spokesperson of the Sericulture Department told APP here late Wednesday.

The Director Sericulture Department Syed Ali Asghar Shah was flanked by his aides Ahsen Manzoor, Sericulture Development Officer, Afzalpur, Arshad Hussain Jaffery, Field Assistant and other Staffers.

"After imparting 3 days due training to at least 1500 farmers in various parts of the State, the department of Sericulture is furnishing the trained farmers with Rearing Kits for silkworm rearing and mulberry plantation during upcoming season of silkworm rearing and plantation", the spokesman said.

Under an AJK-wide integrated Sericulture Development plan, the Rearing Kits were distributed amongst farmers at mulberry Centers at Sehnsa, Charhoi, Khoiratta in Kotli district, Samahani, Chamb and Afzalpur towns of Mirpur district during a broad-based drive to attract the existing and intending farmers to earn money through silk-worm rearing for a stipulated 35-day period, the spokesman added.

This APP Correspondent understands that the State Sericulture Department, founded in AJK by a seasoned long-time Sericulture expert (Late) Mr. Abdul Hamid Nizami in 1951, soon after emergence of the liberated territory, emerged with a new fast-pace of progress and prosperity as continuation of the centuries old traditional home-based industry, providing additional source of income to poor and landless farmers in the state.

"The self-service based activity is much imperative, for poverty alleviation as well as women empowerment", Director Sericulture Department of Azad Jammu Kashmir Syed Ali Asghar Shah said while talking to APP here late Wednesday.

"It could be assessed through the fact that during last season farmers earned more than Rs. 13.00 million income through silkworm rearing securing highly attractive volume of the crop of silk cocoon", the State Sericulture Department chief added in a brief interview.

APP / AHR.

Related Topics

Poor Jammu Progress Mirpur Kotli Azad Jammu And Kashmir Money Women Industry Silkbank Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th October 2022

3 hours ago
 Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

12 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

12 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

12 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.