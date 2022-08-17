Akber Baber request IHC to become party in PTI prohibited funding case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s founder member Akber S. Baber on Wednesday filed a petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking to become party in PTI's appeal challenging verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in prohibited funding case.

Earlier IHC's bench had decided to form a larger bench to hear the appeal of PTI.

The larger bench would take up the PTI's case tomorrow for hearing.