SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The international conference on Interfaith Religious Diplomacy in Indus Valley Civilization: Interpretations from History, Art, Architecture and Heritage, was held at Aror University Sukkur here Friday.

Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi inaugurated the conference.

Addressing the event, the DC said the message of Sufi saints and poets, like Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, was the message of love and peace.

The keynote speaker Dr Steven Bonta talked about the Indus valley scripts in comparison with other languages like English etc.

VC Shaheed Allah Bux Soomro University, Jamshoro, Prof Dr Arbella Bhutto, VC Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University, Sukkur, Prof Dr Tehmina Mangan, Prof. Dr Muhammad Ramzan, VC Emerson University, Multan, Prof. Dr Rasool Bux Mahar, VC Benazir Bhutto University of Technology and Skill Development, Khairpur Mirs, and Prof. Dr Madad Ali Shah, Pro VC IBA University Sukkur, and Prof.

Dr. Dur Muhammad Pathan, Pro-VC MUET, Khairpur campus highlighted the religious harmony and peaceful coexistence in Indus Valley Civilization.

Prof. Dr Samreen Hussain, VC Dawood University, Karachi, emphasized the importance of religious tourism in Pakistan and said we have acceptance of religious diversity because we have taken good care of old shrines and traditions that encourage peaceful coexistence.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Raja MB Dharejo highlighted that the Sukkur administration has formed the "Interfaith Harmony Committee" by involving different stakeholders of the Sukkur region.

Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Zahid Hussain Khand appreciated efforts of his entire team on working tirelessly that is leading university to achieve different milestones. He also appreciated the Conference Organizing team for organizing such an insightful conference.

Later, the souvenir were also awarded among the keynote speakers and guests.