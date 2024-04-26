Open Menu

Meeting Held To Review Arrangements For Dengue Control

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bannu Shah Masood has underlined the need for taking effective measures to control dengue fever.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held to review arrangements to control the spread of dengue.

The meeting was attended by officials of all relevant departments including district health and Tehsil Municipal Administration(TMA) officials etc.

The DC was briefed about various measures so far taken against the dengue and the TMA and WSSC to mobilize resources immediately to protect citizens from the disease.

However, he said there was a need to adopt a collaborative approach to combat such diseases effectively.

