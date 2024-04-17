Akhunzada Chattan remains safe in bomb attack

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and NA-8 candidate Syed Akhunzada Chattan on Wednesday remained safe in a bomb attack on his vehicle in Momand Tehsil of Bajaur District

A private news channel quoting Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bakht Munir reported that the incident took place when Akhunzada Chattan was traveling back to Khar after addressing an election meeting.