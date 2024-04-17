Open Menu

Akhunzada Chattan Remains Safe In Bomb Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 09:48 PM

Akhunzada Chattan remains safe in bomb attack

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and NA-8 candidate Syed Akhunzada Chattan on Wednesday remained safe in a bomb attack on his vehicle in Momand Tehsil of Bajaur District

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and NA-8 candidate Syed Akhunzada Chattan on Wednesday remained safe in a bomb attack on his vehicle in Momand Tehsil of Bajaur District.

A private news channel quoting Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bakht Munir reported that the incident took place when Akhunzada Chattan was traveling back to Khar after addressing an election meeting.

Related Topics

Election Attack Police Vehicle Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited NA-8

Recent Stories

Uzbek envoy invites FPCCI leadership to attend Tas ..

Uzbek envoy invites FPCCI leadership to attend Tashkent Int'l Investment forum

24 minutes ago
 Women development imperative for sustainable econo ..

Women development imperative for sustainable economic prosperity: Lansana Wonneh

24 minutes ago
 Slovaks buy bullets for Ukraine in defiance of Rus ..

Slovaks buy bullets for Ukraine in defiance of Russia-friendly PM

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan launches ICC T20 World Cup preparations o ..

Pakistan launches ICC T20 World Cup preparations on Thursday

42 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms significance of Pak-Turkmenistan long ..

PM reaffirms significance of Pak-Turkmenistan longstanding, historic ties

24 minutes ago
 Two robbers gang busted

Two robbers gang busted

24 minutes ago
Finance Minister, highlights geo-economic fragment ..

Finance Minister, highlights geo-economic fragmentation, its impact on Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 Lebanon's Hezbollah targets Israel base, wounding ..

Lebanon's Hezbollah targets Israel base, wounding 14 soldiers

25 minutes ago
 Italy PM Meloni visits Tunisia for migration talks

Italy PM Meloni visits Tunisia for migration talks

25 minutes ago
 Faisal Gandapur issued notice over violation of el ..

Faisal Gandapur issued notice over violation of election code of conduct

1 hour ago
 Response received by PM at int'l level - a new mil ..

Response received by PM at int'l level - a new milestone in foreign policy: Atta ..

1 hour ago
 Tandoors defying price cuts to face action in Atto ..

Tandoors defying price cuts to face action in Attock

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan