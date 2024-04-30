Open Menu

Youth To Avail All Modern Facilities In Libraries Of Sindh: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 09:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Sindh Minister of Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives Sindh Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah has said that all available facilities including furniture, new books, and computers will be provided in the libraries of Sindh to facilitate the readers.

The meeting with publishers will also be held for provision of books to promote reading culture, he expressed these views while visiting Dr. Muhammad Umar Bin Dawood Pota Library Hyderabad, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah said that Chairman People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's vision is to provide opportunities to youth to acquire all sciences by enhancing facilities in the libraries of Sindh.

He said that the objectives will fulfill the dream of our party head by providing all basic facilities to the young people living in the province. He took round of various parts of the library and met the students there.

On this occasion, DG Libraries Ijaz Sheikh, DG Culture Munoor Mahesar and other officers were also accompanying him.

Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah took information from the students regarding the facilities provided in the library and also gave instructions to the concerned officials for the provision of all the basic facilities to the students.

Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah also reviewed the expansion project of Dr. Muhammad Umar Bin Dawood Puta Library.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah visited Mehran Arts Council Latifabad and also ordered the complete construction and renovation work of Mehran Arts Council.

Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah also visited the Sindhi Language Authority Qasimabad and inspected the library and records.

The minister after briefing given by the administration, directed the officials of Sindhi Language Authority to further improve and preserve historical and available books as per modern techniques.

He said that protection of literature and language is the responsibility of all of us, the Sindhi Language Authority has done valuable work, but there is a need to bring further improvement, he added.

Later, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah also visited Dr NA Baloch Institute of Heritage Research Center Jamshoro and met the staff members.

