AKSSA Demands Shuhada Package For Parachinar Martyr Teachers

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2023 | 11:10 AM

AKSSA demands Shuhada package for Parachinar martyr teachers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Staff Association (AKSSA) strongly condemned the brutal killing of seven schoolteachers in Parachinar and termed it an incident of terrorism and demanded of the government to bring the culprits and perpetrators to justice.

In a statement issued here on Monday, AKSSA also demanded the announcement of Shuhada package for the bereaved families and financial support to their children and widows.

AKSSA district president Bannu, Azmat Ullah Khan, school Officer Association President Dost Muhammad, President AKSSA Hari Pur Rizwan Awan and President and General Secretary AKSSA Swat Akhtar Hussain and Muhammad Ayub said that the killing of teachers was tantamount to depriving the youth of education.

They said that the government should conduct an impartial inquiry into the incident and give exemplary punishment to the culprits so that nobody would dare to commit such a crime in the future.

They expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and said that AKSSA was equally saddened over the barbaric incident and would provide full support to them.

