Al Khidmat inaugurates 'street children center' at Ring Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Al Khidmat Foundation has established a street children center at Ring Road here for the families of slum areas namely 'Jhuggi community' to lure them towards education.

Provincial President of Al-Khidmat Foundation, Khalid Waqas and District Social Welfare Office Muhammad Yunas Afridi inaugurated the eighth Al Khidmat Street Children Center with support of Aid for Action on Ring Road here on Friday.

The function was attended by a large number of social figures and parents of children.

Khalid Waqas in his address said the Foundation has so far established 17 centers for street children wherein around 800 children were being imparted basic education to guide them toward proper schooling.

Foundation, he said, was also providing stationary, shoes and other necessary items besides gifts from time to time to encourage them for education.

He said the main reason behind establishment of these centers was to attract street children toward education and make them a valuable part of the society who remained out of schools due to the poor financial position of their families.

He said the efforts of Al Khidmat Foundation were bearing fruit as hundreds of such children were approaching schools for admission.

Currently, he said street children centers were functioning at Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat and Khyber adding very soon such centers would be opened in North and South Waziristan to encourage street children towards education.