UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Khidmat Inaugurates 'street Children Center' At Ring Road

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Al Khidmat inaugurates 'street children center' at Ring Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Al Khidmat Foundation has established a street children center at Ring Road here for the families of slum areas namely 'Jhuggi community' to lure them towards education.

Provincial President of Al-Khidmat Foundation, Khalid Waqas and District Social Welfare Office Muhammad Yunas Afridi inaugurated the eighth Al Khidmat Street Children Center with support of Aid for Action on Ring Road here on Friday.

The function was attended by a large number of social figures and parents of children.

Khalid Waqas in his address said the Foundation has so far established 17 centers for street children wherein around 800 children were being imparted basic education to guide them toward proper schooling.

Foundation, he said, was also providing stationary, shoes and other necessary items besides gifts from time to time to encourage them for education.

He said the main reason behind establishment of these centers was to attract street children toward education and make them a valuable part of the society who remained out of schools due to the poor financial position of their families.

He said the efforts of Al Khidmat Foundation were bearing fruit as hundreds of such children were approaching schools for admission.

Currently, he said street children centers were functioning at Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat and Khyber adding very soon such centers would be opened in North and South Waziristan to encourage street children towards education.

Related Topics

Peshawar South Waziristan Poor Education Road Guide Kohat Mardan Afridi From

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution detains four Arab residents for ..

8 minutes ago

Broadsheet: Abbasi questions name of Justice (r) S ..

13 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says Broadsheet scandal will become ..

27 minutes ago

Belarus man hospitalised after setting himself on ..

3 minutes ago

Construction work being completed on various schem ..

3 minutes ago

71 Kanal land to be purchased for a new graveyard ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.