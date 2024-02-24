Alert Issued Ahead Of Rain And Snowfall
Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert to all district administrations following the forecast by the Meteorological Department of another round of rains and snowfall in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
According to a news report, "The upcoming spell of rain and snowfall is expected to commence from February 25th to February 27th in the province."
In the alert, the district administrations were advised to take precautionary measures due to the anticipated rains and snowfall.
Muhammad Qaiser Khan, Director General of PDMA, expressed concern that landslides were expected in the upper districts of KP due to the expected snowfall and rains.
He stated, "Directives have been issued to district administrations to ensure the availability of both small and heavy machinery.
"
The DG PDMA also advised the public to stay away from power lines, dilapidated buildings, structures, signboards, and billboards.
Furthermore, tourists and the local population in sensitive upper areas were advised to stay informed about weather conditions and to take necessary precautionary measures.
The district administrations in sensitive upper areas have been ordered to convey messages to the local population in their native languages.
The PDMA chief added that in the event of any emergency, all relevant organizations should remain vigilant in maintaining road links.
He also instructed the relevant officials to provide alternative routes in case of road closures.
Muhammad Qaiser Khan stated that passengers should be alerted on provincial and national highways in sensitive areas.
