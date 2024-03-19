Open Menu

Alhamra Hosts Exhibition ‘Challenging Oeuvres’

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Alhamra hosts exhibition ‘Challenging Oeuvres’

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The Alhamra Arts Center welcomed art enthusiasts to a thought-provoking exhibition titled "Challenging Oeuvres"here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson, the exhibition serves as a platform for the remarkable overlooked artists affiliated with the Differently-Abled Artists Consortium (DAAC) in the United

States(US).

Through their compelling works,these artists aimed to evoke profound emotions and spark meaningful conversations among viewers.

Presented by ForArtsSake, in collaboration with DAAC, the exhibition marked a significant endeavor to introduce Pakistani audiences to the diverse and impactful art produced under the DAAC banner. By showcasing the talent of marginalized artists,ForArtsSake endeavors to enrich the local art scene and promote inclusivity within the artistic community.

"Challenging Oeuvres" invited visitors to explore the intricate life experiences, rich emotions and exceptional talents of these artists.

It celebrated their resilience, creativity, and indomitable spirit in the face of adversity.

The exhibition also paid homage to the late Mutaher Azizuddin, whose artistic legacy continues to inspire. It honors all artists who,despite grappling with health challenges,exemplify the beauty of life and inspire gratitude through their art.

Dr. Rahat Naveed Masood and Amna Pataudi, in their insightful remarks, praised the artists for their invaluable contributions to the art world.

Featuring the works of 15 talented artists, "Challenging Oeuvres" promises an immersive experience that captivates the senses and stimulates the mind.

The exhibition will run until March 24,offering visitors a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the transformative power of art.

Related Topics

Pakistan World March All

Recent Stories

US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Paki ..

US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil

6 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

42 minutes ago
 New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid K ..

New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi

1 hour ago
 Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity ..

Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians

2 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography wi ..

Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..

2 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the intro ..

Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

4 hours ago
 'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

13 hours ago
 14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang ..

14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang violence

14 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announce ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces metro bus projects in three ..

14 hours ago
 PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties

PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan