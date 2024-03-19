Alhamra Hosts Exhibition ‘Challenging Oeuvres’
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 01:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The Alhamra Arts Center welcomed art enthusiasts to a thought-provoking exhibition titled "Challenging Oeuvres"here on Tuesday.
According to a spokesperson, the exhibition serves as a platform for the remarkable overlooked artists affiliated with the Differently-Abled Artists Consortium (DAAC) in the United
States(US).
Through their compelling works,these artists aimed to evoke profound emotions and spark meaningful conversations among viewers.
Presented by ForArtsSake, in collaboration with DAAC, the exhibition marked a significant endeavor to introduce Pakistani audiences to the diverse and impactful art produced under the DAAC banner. By showcasing the talent of marginalized artists,ForArtsSake endeavors to enrich the local art scene and promote inclusivity within the artistic community.
"Challenging Oeuvres" invited visitors to explore the intricate life experiences, rich emotions and exceptional talents of these artists.
It celebrated their resilience, creativity, and indomitable spirit in the face of adversity.
The exhibition also paid homage to the late Mutaher Azizuddin, whose artistic legacy continues to inspire. It honors all artists who,despite grappling with health challenges,exemplify the beauty of life and inspire gratitude through their art.
Dr. Rahat Naveed Masood and Amna Pataudi, in their insightful remarks, praised the artists for their invaluable contributions to the art world.
Featuring the works of 15 talented artists, "Challenging Oeuvres" promises an immersive experience that captivates the senses and stimulates the mind.
The exhibition will run until March 24,offering visitors a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the transformative power of art.
