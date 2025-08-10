Alhamra’s “The Zero Line” Captivates Audiences With Non-verbal Storytelling
Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2025 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Alhamra Cultural Complex concluded its two-day theatre production “The Zero Line”, a non-verbal masterpiece that left audiences deeply moved.
Staged in Hall No. 1 in collaboration with Mass Theatre, the performance depicted the harmony between two communities and how external forces can shatter it, a reflection on the partition and divisions in human history.
Directed by Aamir Nawaz and performed by Hassan Raza, Zainab Arshad, Aamir Ali, Zaheer Taj, and others, the play told its story entirely through movement and dance, winning repeated applause from the audience.
Secretary Information & Culture and Executive Director Alhamra Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani praised the effort, calling non-verbal theatre “a rare and vital art form that preserves tradition and sparks empathy.”
Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed termed the production “a testament to the enduring relevance of theatre.”
Deputy Director Muhammad Azam thanked the audience for their overwhelming response and invited them to future performances.
