Open Menu

Alhamra’s “The Zero Line” Captivates Audiences With Non-verbal Storytelling

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Alhamra’s “The Zero Line” captivates audiences with non-verbal storytelling

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Alhamra Cultural Complex concluded its two-day theatre production “The Zero Line”, a non-verbal masterpiece that left audiences deeply moved.

Staged in Hall No. 1 in collaboration with Mass Theatre, the performance depicted the harmony between two communities and how external forces can shatter it, a reflection on the partition and divisions in human history.

Directed by Aamir Nawaz and performed by Hassan Raza, Zainab Arshad, Aamir Ali, Zaheer Taj, and others, the play told its story entirely through movement and dance, winning repeated applause from the audience.

Secretary Information & Culture and Executive Director Alhamra Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani praised the effort, calling non-verbal theatre “a rare and vital art form that preserves tradition and sparks empathy.”

Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed termed the production “a testament to the enduring relevance of theatre.”

Deputy Director Muhammad Azam thanked the audience for their overwhelming response and invited them to future performances.

Recent Stories

GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal wi ..

GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal with New Zealand

1 hour ago
 UAE maintains global lead in digital transformatio ..

UAE maintains global lead in digital transformation

3 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Duba ..

Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September

3 hours ago
 214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered G ..

214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..

4 hours ago
 Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in ..

Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators ..

Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..

5 hours ago
Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real ..

Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025

5 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have ..

GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..

6 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 mo ..

Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025

6 hours ago
 South Korea:17 units above division level disbande ..

South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan