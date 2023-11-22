Open Menu

AlHuda International School (AIS) Hold Week-long Celebration

Published November 22, 2023

The AlHuda International School (AIS) organized a week-long celebration of arts and literature with various competitions for children to showcase their skills and passion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The AlHuda International school (AIS) organized a week-long celebration of arts and literature with various competitions for children to showcase their skills and passion.

Students enthusiastically participated in writing, oratory contests, painting, storytelling, advocacy, art of expression, graphic designing, 2D, 3D, Bake Sale, and others.

Following these events, an appreciation ceremony was conducted to acknowledge the efforts and enthusiasm of the students.

Irtaza Hassan, Shehzad Zia and Abdul Razzaq Sial visited the event of emerging entrepreneurs, whereas Abdul Jabbar Bilal and Sabir Abbasi were the guest of honor in Dawah Forum Event.

They applauded the students for demonstrating their talents with courage.

The event organizers praised the students for not only showcasing their artistic abilities but also for fostering a constructive mindset that integrates both religious and worldly perspectives.

The Primary aim of AIS, "The Quran for Everyone, in Every Heart, in Every Hand," aims to build a strong connection with Allah (SWT) from the beginning and prepares students to confront worldly challenges.

Within a short span of 12 years, Al-Huda International was not only providing academic facilities from Montessori to A Levels but also giving special attention to character building alongside education.

It was hoped that such initiatives by institutions with positive and constructive objectives would serve as guiding lights for similar establishments.

