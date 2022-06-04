UrduPoint.com

Ali Haider Gilani Visits Mausoleum Of Martyred Fellow

Published June 04, 2022

Ali Haider Gilani visits mausoleum of martyred fellow

Punjab Minister Ali Haider Gilani on Saturday visited to mausoleum of his close associate Ghulam Mustafa Mohi-ud-Din who had laid down his life during his abduction in May 2013

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister Ali Haider Gilani on Saturday visited to mausoleum of his close associate Ghulam Mustafa Mohi-ud-Din who had laid down his life during his abduction in May 2013.

During his visit, Brother of the martyr and Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) city vice president Nazar Mohi-ud-Din Bhatta, Ghous Mohi-ud-Din Bhatta, Zia Mohi-ud-Din Bhatta and others accompanied him.

Talking to the natives, he said "I can not forget great sacrifice of the martyr for protection of my life. His family is part of my family as Shaheed was my brother.

"He prayed the Almighty to bless the martyred soul with high ranks in Jannah and give strength to mourners to bear this trauma. Later, Gilani laid Chadar on grave of his martyred fellow.

On the occasion, Pir Rajab Ali Baloch, teacher of Shaheed Ghulam Mustafa Mohi-ud-Din, also laid chadar on the shrine and offered prayers while Chaudhry Hamza, Shahid Bhatta, Pir Madad Shah Bukhari, Malik Ishaq Bhatta, Khuda Bakhsh Councilor, Imdad Hussain, Khurshid Makhra and other dignitaries of the city were present.

