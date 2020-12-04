Ali Muhammad asks Opposition to play role in Parliament for addressing public issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said the opposition parties should come into Parliament for addressing the issues of common man instead of wasting time in public gatherings.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Parliament was the best forum to address public issues and questioned the opposition leadership that why they were not attending the parliamentary proceedings.

The minister urged the opposition to play its constructive role by highlighting the matters related to the masses and assured that the government would try its best to resolve them amicably.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should avoid holding public gatherings as it was pose a serious threat of coronavirus spread.

Replying to a question, he stressed the need to obey the courts orders, suggesting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif better to come back Pakistan and face the charges.