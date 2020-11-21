UrduPoint.com
Ali Zaidi Offers Condolence With Family Of Jam Madad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 10:30 PM

Ali Zaidi offers condolence with family of Jam Madad

Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping, Ali Zaidi on Saturday visited Jam Nawaz Ali town of district Sanghar to offer condolence to the family members of late MPA Jam Madad Ali

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping, Ali Zaidi on Saturday visited Jam Nawaz Ali town of district Sanghar to offer condolence to the family members of late MPA Jam Madad Ali.

He offered fateha with Jam Nafees Ali on sad demise of late MPA Jam Madad Ali and prayed for the departed soul.

While paying tribute to the late MPA, Ali Zaidi said Jam Madad was an honest and committed politician who always served his people.

Talking to journalists, Ali Zaidi said PDM was playing with the lives of poor people by organizing public gatherings in wake of COVID-19 threat.

PDM is an alliance of losers therefore they would not be succeeded in their nefarious designs, Ali Zaidi said and added that the government will never extend them NRO at any cost.

