All Available Resources To Be Utilized To Resolve People's Problems: AJK President

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2023 | 12:10 AM

All available resources to be utilized to resolve people's problems: AJK President

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) : Apr 09 (APP)::Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Sunday pledged to utilize all available resources to resolve the problems being faced by the people of the valley.

Speaking at an Iftar dinner hosted in his honour by City Mayor Chaudhry Usman Ali Khalid, here, the AJK president said that resolving the problems of Mirpur city was his first and foremost priority. He said that the remaining work on Rathoa Hariyam bridge would be completed soon and water supply problems in Mirpur city would be addressed on a priority basis.

Referring to several development projects initiated during his tenure as the prime minister of Azad Kashmir, Barrister Chaudhry said that he utilized all his resources to get Lakeview City rid from the menace of encroachment and widened the roads within the city.

He said that the construction of the bus stand, vegetable market, public parks, and library named after renowned Sufi poet Mian Muhammad Bakhsh had made the city more attractive and clean.

Moreover, the AJK president said that conducting the local body elections in the region was one of the promises he had made while taking the oath of his office.

Stressing the need for effective and across-the-board accountability, the AJK president said that sustainable development and progress were not possible without the elimination of corruption from the state.

"In today's democratic era, no society can prosper sans justice and fairness," he said, adding that a transparent accountability process was imperative to root out corruption from the society. Meanwhile, the AJK president also thanked the newly elected Mayor Chaudhry Usman Khalid for hosting a grand iftar dinner in his honour.

AJK's Minister for Energy and Water Resources Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Minister for Physical Planning and Housing Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, DG Mangala Dam Housing Authority Chaudhry Muhammad Mansha Naqshbandi, Chairman District Council Raja Naveed Akhtar Goga, Mayor Municipal Corporation Usman Ali Khalid, Deputy Mayor Muhammad Ramzan Chaghtai, and others also attended the ceremony.

