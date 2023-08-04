All coalition parties to adopt common stance on all issues: Gill

Pakistan Peoples Party Lahore chapter President Chaudhry Aslam Gill has said that all coalition parties will adopt common stance over all issues including the date of dissolution of assemblies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Lahore chapter President Chaudhry Aslam Gill has said that all coalition parties will adopt common stance over all issues including the date of dissolution of assemblies.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that the PPP is ready to contest the upcoming elections with full enthusiasm under the leadership of the party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

He said that elections should be held on time as it is in favour of the country and all parties. He said that adverse results could be faced to the national politics in case of delay in the elections so there should be no compromise on election date.