Governor Kundi Engages With Local Leaders During Dera Visit
Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2025 | 03:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, during his visit to Dera Ismail Khan, held a series of meetings with local political and social leaders to discuss regional issues and development needs.
A delegation led by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former provincial assembly candidate from PK-113 City-I Dera, Sardar Haji Muhammad Aqeel Damra, met the Governor and raised concerns over gas connections, excessive electricity load-shedding, alleged malpractices in the food department.
The delegation also urged support for institutions like Nigehban Sweet Home, a facility providing shelter to orphans. Governor Kundi assured full cooperation and, on the invitation of Nigehban Sweet Home patron Ejaz Khattak, pledged to visit the institution on his next trip to Dera.
Later, former provincial minister and head of Dera Aman Jirga, Sardar Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria, hosted a dinner in honour of the Governor last night.
The event was attended by PPP district president Malik Farhan Afzal Dhap and a large number of local dignitaries. The participants discussed political affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the security situation in the province, and issues being faced by Dera Ismail Khan.
In another meeting, prominent social and political figure of Paniala, Sardar Arshad Hameed Khan Mastikhel, called on Governor Kundi along with PPP parliamentary leader in the KP Assembly, Ahmad Karim Kundi.
Governor Kundi informed that the establishment of a NADRA office in Paniala was in its final stages and would be inaugurated soon. He recalled that the PPP leadership had earlier set up a Benazir Income Support Programme office in Paniala and reaffirmed their commitment to addressing the longstanding demands of the people.
